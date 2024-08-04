‘Significant shift’ away from coal as most new steelmaking is now electric

Here is some more transitional good news. As this report says, “The bulk of steelmaking around the world still relies on coal-based blast furnaces. As a result, the steel and iron industry is responsible for 7% of greenhouse gas emissions and 11% of carbon dioxide emissions globally, according to the consultancy firm Global Efficiency Intelligence….This is more than the total emissions from all the world’s cars and vans.” The conversion of steel-making to non-coal-based blast furnaces will have a huge effect on the matrix of life.

With steel critical to the building out of decarbonised energy infrastructure, production is expected to continue to rise over the coming years, meaning the potential for decarbonisation is “enormous”, according to not-for-profit data organisation Global Energy Monitor (GEM).

GEM’s annual “Pedal to the Metal” report reveals that 93% of new steelmaking capacity announced thus far in 2024 promises to use lower emission electric arc furnaces (EAFs).

It also shows that 49% of the world’s steelmaking capacity under development now uses EAFs, up from just 43% in 2023 and 33% in 2022.

Of this, nearly all of the capacity announced since the beginning of 2024 operates using EAFs, the non-governmental organisation’s Global Steel Plant Tracker (GSPT) shows.

The tracker covers 2,207m tonnes per year (mtpa) of operating steelmaking capacity […]