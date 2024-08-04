Scientists uncover microbes that destroy ‘forever chemical’ pollutants

Here is some good news concerning research on how to degrade “forever” chemicals (PFAS), that have become a major human-created pollutant with all kinds of negative consequences for the Matrix of Life, including humans.

Scientists have uncovered bacteria with enzymes that can break down various PFAS, also called “forever chemicals.” Credit: Kateryna Kon / Science Photo Library / Getty

Certain bacteria can degrade the strong bonds that give “forever chemicals” their long shelf life, and this hints at potential low-cost treatments that could cleanse water of concerning PFAS.

PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are human-made compounds found in many products. They contain strong chemical bonds that do not easily break down, making them difficult to remove from our bodies and the environment.

PFAS have been linked to a variety of health effects, and this past April, the Environmental Protection Agency set limits on the concentrations of six common PFAS in drinking water. This move highlighted a need for effective ways to clean up polluted waters.

Now, in a study published July 17 in the journal Science Advances, researchers reported for the first time that four species of Acetobacterium can degrade the bonds in some PFAS. This includes unsaturated PFAS, whose chemical structure […]