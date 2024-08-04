Exposed: The ‘Bigoted Conspiracy Caucus’ in US Congress

We are less than 100 days from the weirdest and most important election in any of our lifetimes, and we have one party that is openly and explicitly planning to end democracy, create an oligarch controlled authoritarian country, break the firewall between church and state, and reduce women to permanent second-class status as citizens. If you don’t vote, and vote only for Democrats, you are condemning yourself and your children to live in a country the Founders would not even recognize. As Benjamin Franklin responded to a woman, as he was walking out of what is now called Constitution Hall, when she asked what kind of government had been created, “A Republic, if you can keep it.” I also urge you to get involved with your local voting process because I keep hearing Donald Trump say to people, “I don’t need your vote…. and after I am President again you’ll never have to vote again.” What he is saying is that he believes the Republicans have already rigged the voting process so that they win.

Peter Cvjetanovic (R) along with neo-Nazis, alt-right, and white supremacist demonstrators chant at counterprotestors after marching through the University of Virginia campus with torches in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 11, 2017.

Credit: Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency / Getty

“Invasion and great replacement theory rhetoric, both deeply rooted in white nationalist and antisemitic tropes, are no longer a bug on the Hill, they are a regular feature,” said one campaigner.

Republican U.S. lawmakers who embrace and amplify racist, xenophobic, and antisemitic conspiracy theories about undocumented immigrants are helping to stoke deadly politically motivated violence, according to a report published Friday by a coalition of advocacy groups.

The report—titled Bigoted Conspiracy Caucus—”exposes the normalization of xenophobic ‘great replacement’ and ‘invasion’ conspiracies within the 118th Congress, documenting their historical roots and widespread promotion by members of Congress.”

“The great replacement conspiracy claims Jews are orchestrating the replacement of white Christian Americans with nonwhite immigrants, people of color, or others who they think are inferior and ‘easier to control,’” the report states. “Today’s versions […]