In world first, EU’s sweeping AI law enters into force

The Europeans are doing what the United States has not done, beginning to establish AI regulations. Far from perfect but at least a start. I see this as very good news for the EU. Let us hope that Harris is elected President, and that the Democrats have significant majorities in both the Senate and House so that before AI becomes an existential threat to our democracy it is put under proper regulations that limit its use to spread false information and fake audio and video.

The EU’s sweeping risk-based rules will cover all types of artificial intelligence Credit: Fabrice / COFFRINI

The European Union’s landmark law on artificial intelligence came into force on Thursday, which Brussels vows will drive innovation while protecting citizens’ rights.

The EU earlier this year adopted the world’s first sweeping rules to govern AI, especially powerful systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT after difficult and tense negotiations.

Although the rules were first proposed in 2021, they took on greater urgency when ChatGPT burst onto the scene in 2022, showing generative AI’s human-like ability to churn out eloquent text within seconds.

Other examples of generative AI include Dall-E and Midjourney, which can generate images in nearly any style with a simple input in everyday language.

“With our artificial intelligence act, we create new guardrails not only to protect people and their interests, but also to give business and innovators clear rules and certainty,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Companies will have to comply by 2026 but rules covering AI models like ChatGPT will apply 12 months after the law enters into force.

Strict […]