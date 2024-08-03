In ‘Historic Shift,’ Renewables Overtake Fossil Fuels to Provide 30% of EU Electricity

Here is some more good EU news, and actually it is good news for Earth. As a country exits the carbon power era, so the matrix of life is less threatened. I wish I could so the same kind of stories about similar changes being made in the U.S..

Solar panels on a solar farm in a village near Sandomierz, Poland on April 29, 2024. Credit: Dominika Zarzycka / NurPhoto



As renewable energy soars worldwide, solar and wind have overtaken fossil fuels, generating 30 percent of electricity in the European Union during the first half of 2024, according to a new report from energy think tank Ember.

During the first half of this year, the electricity generation from oil, gas and coal was down 17 percent, in comparison with the same period in 2023, Ember said, as The Guardian reported.

Ember analyst Chris Rosslowe pointed out that the increase in wind and solar production was narrowing fossil fuels’ role in electricity generation.

“We are witnessing a historic shift in the power sector, and it is happening rapidly,” Rosslowe said.

The report, Wind and solar overtake EU fossil fuels in the first half of 2024, found that emissions from the sector have fallen by one-third since the first six months of 2022 due to the continuing shift away from fossil fuels.

Power plants in the European Union burned […]