Andean glacier retreat unprecedented in human civilization, study finds

Recent glacier retreat across the Andes is unprecedented in the history of human civilization, according to a new study published in the Science journal.
The discovery shocked scientists, who initially planned to study the current state of glaciers and how they had varied throughout human civilization.
The research was led by Boston College and included input from scientists at the University of Galway.
“We thought this result was decades away,” said Andrew Gorin, lead author of the study, who first believed the initial results were a fluke, but were confirmed by later samples.
“It goes to show you that this is happening faster than even those of us that think about this the most believed.”
Mr Gorin and the team of scientists carbon-dated bedrock that had been recently exposed by retreated glaciers by measuring beryllium-10 and carbon-14 nuclide levels and found that concentrations were nearly zero.
“Basically, if your rock can […]