Yesterday it was a report that Antarctica is 50°F over normal temperature. Today is it is this alarming report about the Andes, the world’s largest longest mountain range. When you realize that a tiny group of rich people who control the oil and gas industries are enriching themselves in a manner that is putting the entire Earth at risk you understand why there is a desperate need to regulate these industries and stop their destruction of our world. Criminal Trump has already and openly whored himself out to these people promising he will protect their greed.

The Andes mountain range, the longest mountain range in the world. Credit: EDUBABA

Recent glacier retreat across the Andes is unprecedented in the history of human civilization, according to a new study published in the Science journal.

The discovery shocked scientists, who initially planned to study the current state of glaciers and how they had varied throughout human civilization.

The research was led by Boston College and included input from scientists at the University of Galway.

“We thought this result was decades away,” said Andrew Gorin, lead author of the study, who first believed the initial results were a fluke, but were confirmed by later samples.

“It goes to show you that this is happening faster than even those of us that think about this the most believed.”

Mr Gorin and the team of scientists carbon-dated bedrock that had been recently exposed by retreated glaciers by measuring beryllium-10 and carbon-14 nuclide levels and found that concentrations were nearly zero.

“Basically, if your rock can […]