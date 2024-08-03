Here is the story, just emerging, of what history will record as the largest bribe of an American President by a foreign government — who else but criminal Trump — in the history of the United States. And, because of the Supreme Court decision on immunity, he will get away with it with no accountability. History will also record that criminal Trump has gotten away with more crimes than any mafia boss. He is a crook at a scale never before seen in this country. His henchman, Bill Barr is also going to get away with no accountability. This story tells us one thing clearly. The MAGAt (formerly Republican Party) is collectively a criminal enterprise, and the man they are putting forward as their candidate is a lecherous man without honor or ethics.

$10M cash withdrawal drove secret probe into whether Trump took money from Egypt. Credit: The Washington Post

Five days before Donald Trump became president in January 2017, a manager at a bank branch in Cairo received an unusual letter from an organization linked to the Egyptian intelligence service. It asked the bank to “kindly withdraw” nearly $10 million from the organization’s account — all in cash.

Inside the state-run National Bank of Egypt, employees were soon busy placing bundles of $100 bills into two large bags, according to records from the bank. Four men arrived and carried away the bags, which U.S. officials later described in sealed court filings as weighing a combined 200 pounds and containing what was then a sizable share of Egypt’s reserve of U.S. currency.

Federal investigators learned of the withdrawal, which has not been previously reported, early in 2019. The discovery intensified a secret criminal investigation that had begun two years earlier with classified U.S. intelligence indicating that Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi sought to give Trump $10 million to boost his 2016 […]