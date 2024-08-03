Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, August 3rd, 2024

$10M cash withdrawal drove secret probe into whether Trump took money from Egypt

Author:     Aaron Davis, Carol D. Leonnig
Source:     Microsoft Start | The Washington Post
Publication Date:     1 August 2024
 Link: $10M cash withdrawal drove secret probe into whether Trump took money from Egypt
Stephan:  

Here is the story, just emerging, of what history will record as the largest bribe of an American President by a foreign government — who else but criminal Trump — in the history of the United States. And, because of the Supreme Court decision on immunity, he will get away with it with no accountability. History will also record that criminal Trump has gotten away with more crimes than any mafia boss. He is a crook at a scale never before seen in this country. His henchman, Bill Barr is also going to get away with no accountability. This story tells us one thing clearly. The MAGAt (formerly Republican Party) is collectively a criminal enterprise, and the man they are putting forward as their candidate is a lecherous man without honor or ethics.

$10M cash withdrawal drove secret probe into whether Trump took money from Egypt. Credit: The Washington Post

Five days before Donald Trump became president in January 2017, a manager at a bank branch in Cairo received an unusual letter from an organization linked to the Egyptian intelligence service. It asked the bank to “kindly withdraw” nearly $10 million from the organization’s account — all in cash.

Inside the state-run National Bank of Egypt, employees were soon busy placing bundles of $100 bills into two large bags, according to records from the bank. Four men arrived and carried away the bags, which U.S. officials later described in sealed court filings as weighing a combined 200 pounds and containing what was then a sizable share of Egypt’s reserve of U.S. currency.

Federal investigators learned of the withdrawal, which has not been previously reported, early in 2019. The discovery intensified a secret criminal investigation that had begun two years earlier with classified U.S. intelligence indicating that Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi sought to give Trump $10 million to boost his 2016 […]

Read the Full Article

3 Comments

  1. Terri Quint on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at 6:15 am

    Right now, I am sick to my stomach after learning how totally corrupt the Trump Administration was throughout his entire term—-and the American people knew nothing about it. Every possible chance to reveal these and other schemes were shut down by Barr and others in his administration. And now we have a ruling by this corrupt 6 on SCOTUS that Trump has immunity now on nearly everything he did!!! How are we an honest democracy? Trump and his henchmen have totally corrupted America’s image as an honest government. Trump and his minions are poison to democracy. They must lose and we must work to impeach the six on the Supreme Court for dereliction of duty in following the Constitution! If this is not done, America is no better than Third World corrupt governments throughout the world. We must act and remove this cancer from our country.

    Reply
  2. RevDean on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at 11:34 am

    I agree with you, Terri, as well as you too, Stephan.

    Reply
  3. RevDean on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at 11:37 am

    P.S.: One of the things we really need in our country is an “Ethics Committee”, especially for the “Scotus”.

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *