$10M cash withdrawal drove secret probe into whether Trump took money from Egypt

Five days before Donald Trump became president in January 2017, a manager at a bank branch in Cairo received an unusual letter from an organization linked to the Egyptian intelligence service. It asked the bank to “kindly withdraw” nearly $10 million from the organization’s account — all in cash.
Inside the state-run National Bank of Egypt, employees were soon busy placing bundles of $100 bills into two large bags, according to records from the bank. Four men arrived and carried away the bags, which U.S. officials later described in sealed court filings as weighing a combined 200 pounds and containing what was then a sizable share of Egypt’s reserve of U.S. currency.
Federal investigators learned of the withdrawal, which has not been previously reported, early in 2019. The discovery intensified a secret criminal investigation that had begun two years earlier with classified U.S. intelligence indicating that Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi sought to give Trump $10 million to boost his 2016 […]
Right now, I am sick to my stomach after learning how totally corrupt the Trump Administration was throughout his entire term—-and the American people knew nothing about it. Every possible chance to reveal these and other schemes were shut down by Barr and others in his administration. And now we have a ruling by this corrupt 6 on SCOTUS that Trump has immunity now on nearly everything he did!!! How are we an honest democracy? Trump and his henchmen have totally corrupted America’s image as an honest government. Trump and his minions are poison to democracy. They must lose and we must work to impeach the six on the Supreme Court for dereliction of duty in following the Constitution! If this is not done, America is no better than Third World corrupt governments throughout the world. We must act and remove this cancer from our country.
I agree with you, Terri, as well as you too, Stephan.
P.S.: One of the things we really need in our country is an “Ethics Committee”, especially for the “Scotus”.