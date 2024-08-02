Top 5 Problems for Doctors in Today’s Healthcare System

A physician who is also an SR reader sent me this telling me these trends are accurately described and that he had experienced them and saw them as a serious threat to our declining healthcare system. I have covered a number of these trends (see SR archive) but not together as a package. The American illness profit system is clearly failing, and I hope that if Harris is elected that she pays attention to what Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have been telling us for years.

Credit: MedPage Today

In October 2023, Health eCareers conducted a survey of healthcare professionals to better understand their workplace experience. Respondents answered questions about job satisfaction, job search plans, compensation, benefits, and much more. When asked what they feel are the biggest challenges facing healthcare providers today, several themes emerged from their responses ranging from a focus on profits over patients and administrative burdens to lack of staffing, insurance complications, workplace violence, and burnout.

As a doctor working within a hospital, health system, medical group, or practice, you’re undoubtedly familiar with these problems. They’re real-life obstacles you face every day—obstacles that impede your ability to meet patient needs, deliver quality care, maintain your own quality of life, and stay safe on the job.

Let’s take a closer look at the challenges today’s physicians must overcome and a few suggestions for improving your own professional experience.

1. Patient Quotas vs. Patient Care

If your employer requires you to meet certain productivity metrics, you’re not alone. Quotas for the number of patients a doctor is […]