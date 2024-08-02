JD Vance In 2021: ‘We Have To Go To War’ Against The Idea That Women Don’t Have To Have Kids

I hope you realize how very revealing these stories that are coming out almost daily are about what was once the Republican now the MAGAt Party. Can you imagine Dwight Eisenhower, or even George Bush (41), choosing such a loathsome man to be their running partner? Vance sounds like a drunk you might hear ranting in a bar. How can anyone take such a person seriously as a candidate for the Vice Presidency of the United States?

JD Vance said in 2021 that “we have to go to war” against the idea that women can decide not to have children. Credit: Stephen Maturen / Getty

Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick, JD Vance, said in 2021 that “we have to go to war” against the idea that women can decide not to have children, suggesting that someone who focuses on building their career instead of making babies will be “a sad, lonely, pathetic person.”

In an interview with The Federalist in May 2021, Vance was asked what he thinks conservatives can do to encourage Americans to have more kids. He suggested cultural messaging is key.

“To be a little stark about this, I think we have to go to war against the anti-child ideology that exists in our country,” said Vance, who is currently the Republican senator from Ohio.

Though he generally didn’t specify the gender of the childless people he was criticizing, the context of his remarks made it seem he was primarily speaking to women.

Citing a conversation that had recently unfolded on Twitter, Vance described a […]