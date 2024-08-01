Elon Musk Shared Fake Video of Kamala Harris. Experts Are Sounding the Alarm.

This is exactly what I have been talking about when I warn you about the use of AI to spread fake videos and audios to damage the campaign of a candidate. Mostly, it is being done by christofascist billionaires, Elon Musk as described in this report, as well Russian, Chinese and other authoritarian governments. What can you do about this? Well, for starters stop using X social media, and don’t buy a Tesla automobile, and recommend the same to everyone you know. This weaponization of misinformation has the capacity to change the outcome of our election.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (center) listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the chamber of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on July 24, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

Credit: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

X owner Elon Musk’s reshare of a manipulated, faux campaign ad for Vice President Kamala Harris on social media last week raised alarms because he did not disclose that the clip, which parroted rightwing takes about the likely Democratic nominee, was a parody. But experts warn that the move illuminates AI’s potential to further embed distrust of election institutions in among voters ahead of the 2024 election.

Musk reposted the manipulated video of Harris to X on Friday night. The clip, which used much of the same imagery from her first presidential campaign ad, featured a new voice-over that appeared to be digitally altered to sound like Harris.

“I, Kamala Harris, am your Democrat candidate for president because Joe Biden finally exposed his senility at the debate,” the voice […]