‘Truly frightening’: Pesticides increasingly laced with forever chemicals

Toxic “forever chemicals” are increasingly being used in U.S. pesticides, threatening human health as they contaminate waterways and are sprayed on staple foods, a study said Wednesday.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have come under increasing scrutiny in recent years, but environmental regulations against them have mainly paid attention to sources such as industrial facilities, landfills and consumer products like certain cookware and paints.
New research published in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Health Perspectives says that pesticides used on crops including corn, wheat, spinach, apples and strawberries — and other sources such as insect sprays and pet flea treatment — can now be added to the list.
“The more we look, the more we find it,” co-author Alexis Temkin, a toxicologist at the nonprofit Environmental Working […]
A great deal of our modern difficulties, including many issues associated with the so called “culture wars”, are tied directly to an under regulated petro-chemical industry. I suspect that in 40 years time many will be able to look back upon phenomena we struggle with today and will be able to safely connect the dots for all to see. This information is slowly coming to light, and much is known by science now; however, the atmosphere is far to dangerous to expound upon experimental findings without fear of significant social reprisal. As the article indicates this industry and it’s chemical compounds are literally killing us. Killing us slowly, but killing nonetheless.