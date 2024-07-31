‘Truly frightening’: Pesticides increasingly laced with forever chemicals

Do some research, and get these products out of your life.

New research published in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Health Perspectives says that pesticides used for both agricultural and residential applications are an important source of PFAS contamination in the environment

Credit: Kerry Sheridan / AFP

Toxic “forever chemicals” are increasingly being used in U.S. pesticides, threatening human health as they contaminate waterways and are sprayed on staple foods, a study said Wednesday.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have come under increasing scrutiny in recent years, but environmental regulations against them have mainly paid attention to sources such as industrial facilities, landfills and consumer products like certain cookware and paints.

New research published in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Health Perspectives says that pesticides used on crops including corn, wheat, spinach, apples and strawberries — and other sources such as insect sprays and pet flea treatment — can now be added to the list.

“The more we look, the more we find it,” co-author Alexis Temkin, a toxicologist at the nonprofit Environmental Working […]