Iowa abortion ban taking effect as residents flee out of state for care. Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes / AP

Planned Parenthood says it will continue providing abortions in Iowa but only in the very limited circumstances allowed by the state’s six-week abortion ban, which goes into effect at 8 a.m. Monday after a year of legal wrangling.

The law restricts the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy, the point when fetal cardiac activity can be detected, with the only exceptions being cases of rape, incest, a fetal abnormality “incompatible with life” or if the life of the mother is in danger. Iowa had previously permitted abortions until 22 weeks of pregnancy.

Reproductive care groups in neighboring states where the procedure remains legal are already seeing an influx of patients from Iowa. The Chicago Abortion Fund received more than 60 support requests from Iowa residents during the first three weeks of July, a 165 percent increase over previous months.

“It’s staggering even to me,” executive director Megan Jeyifo said Wednesday.

The Iowa Supreme Court’s sweeping decision on June 28 left abortion […]