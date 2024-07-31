Harris and Trump in Statistical Tie: Survey Reveals Complex Views on Democracy

I am running an article on this poll because of what it reveals about how Americans feel about democracy. “When asked whether democracy is the best system of government, 58% of all voters “strongly agreed,” while 21% reported that they “somewhat agreed.” I think this is telling us one of the most important things we can know about this election. Nearly a quarter of American voters aren’t really committed to the preservation of our democracy. I think that is horrifying, and why this election is going to change the course of America’s history one way of the other.

A new national survey by Florida Atlantic University and Mainstreet Research USA reveals that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former U.S. President Donald Trump are in a statistical tie in a 2024 presidential election matchup. The poll also highlights complex views on democracy among American voters.

Harris and Trump are both at 46% among all voters in the latest Florida Atlantic University Political Communication and Public Opinion Research Lab (PolCom Lab) and Mainstreet Research USA poll. Diving into key demographic groups reveals striking differences:

Harris holds a strong lead among women with 49% compared to Trump’s 42%

Among Black voters, Harris commands a significant advantage at 67%, while Trump trails at 22%

In the Hispanic demographic, Harris secures 54% support, leaving Trump with 37%.

Trump leads with 18 to 35-year-old voters, 45% to 36%

When Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is included, Harris has a 1% lead among all voters, which is within the margin of error

“While voters may be responding to the prospect of a new candidate in these results, they are also not sure what the Harris campaign messaging is,” said Luzmarina […]