Harris and Trump in Statistical Tie: Survey Reveals Complex Views on Democracy

A new national survey by Florida Atlantic University and Mainstreet Research USA reveals that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former U.S. President Donald Trump are in a statistical tie in a 2024 presidential election matchup. The poll also highlights complex views on democracy among American voters.
Harris and Trump are both at 46% among all voters in the latest Florida Atlantic University Political Communication and Public Opinion Research Lab (PolCom Lab) and Mainstreet Research USA poll. Diving into key demographic groups reveals striking differences:
- Harris holds a strong lead among women with 49% compared to Trump’s 42%
- Among Black voters, Harris commands a significant advantage at 67%, while Trump trails at 22%
- In the Hispanic demographic, Harris secures 54% support, leaving Trump with 37%.
- Trump leads with 18 to 35-year-old voters, 45% to 36%
- When Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is included, Harris has a 1% lead among all voters, which is within the margin of error
“While voters may be responding to the prospect of a new candidate in these results, they are also not sure what the Harris campaign messaging is,” said Luzmarina […]
I take a far different meaning from this survey. I take it to mean that many Americans are uncertain regarding the virtues of Democracy because so few have experienced it. Approximately 70% of the population lives in a place with single party rule. Think about that. The duopoly has so entrenched itself that choice has been rendered structurally impossible. This is a feature of the system not a bug. Democracy is the ability to have free choice regarding those the citizens would designate to represent them. The current structure eliminates these options. Democracy is not a choice between two candidates chosen by the donor class – the millionaires vs the billionaires, which is what we are faced with today. Give the population meaningful choice and they will take it – a truly representative government in a multiparty system. This is exactly what the elites are afraid of.
See how terrible history teaching in America has become? Now we have a majority of Gen-Z who are voting for Trump? Obviously, they have no idea what a democracy is; otherwise, they would be voting for Harris! Does Trump concern himself with lower or younger groups? Absolutely not! They, the Gen-Z’s are voting against their best interests as are any Blacks who are voting for Trump. He only cares about getting the evangelical vote (because they think he was sent by God) and, of course, the very richest because he has promised them yet another tax reduction and corporate tax reduction! Right! And this will add at least another TRILLION to the deficit. Why would you ever vote for someone who knows nothing about policy, plays to whatever enriches HIM and his wealthy friends, and is such a misogynistic sort that he constantly lies about Harris, is against abortion even though he says NOW he’s not—because of the overwhelming (at least 75%) of the population that is for abortion, IVF, and contraception. This candidate, Trump, is so out of line with American values and issues and the young have to wake up to this. We cannot afford to lose our democracy because a group of people know nothing about history and the base of our country—-a democracy!!!