Heat is testing the limits of human survivability. Here’s how it kills

If you read SR regularly you know that I have been telling you for years that climate change is going to render large parts of the world uninhabitable because of heat, and this will also ravage the matrix of life in Earth’s ecosystems. As you read this remember that criminal Trump and Frankenstein Vance, and the MAGAt cult are doing everything they can to keep humanity dependent on carbon energy. Why? Because the oil billionaires are pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into American politics to urge the sadly ignorant American voters to keep the MAGAt cult in power. According to the best research I can track down 16% of Americans still do not believe in climate change (about 49 million people). How this can be true, given what people are experiencing everyday recently, I cannot explain but that’s the truth of where we are.

Philip Kreycik should have survived his run.

In the summer of 2021, the 37-year-old ultra-marathon runner used an app to plot a roughly 8-mile loop through Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park in California, a huge stretch of parkland threaded with trails.

On the morning of July 10, as temperatures crept into the 90s, Kreycik set off from his car, leaving his phone and water locked inside. He started at a lightning pace — eating up the first 5 miles, each one in less than six minutes.

Then things started to go wrong. GPS data from his smartwatch showed he slowed dramatically. He veered off the trail. His steps became erratic. By this time, the temperature was above 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

When Kreycik failed to show up for a family lunch, his wife contacted the police.

It took more than three weeks to find his body. An autopsy showed no sign of traumatic injuries. Police confirmed Kreycik likely experienced a medical emergency related to the heat.

The tragedy is sadly far from unique; extreme heat is turning ordinary activities deadly.

People have died taking a