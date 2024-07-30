Stephan:

Look at the graph at the head of this article. Notice that the United States is the only developed democracy offering justices lifetime tenure. Biden is proposing this be changed. This is very good news from President Biden. I don’t think it will work until after the election and, then, only if Harris elected President and the Democrats get large majorities in both the House and the Senate. But I absolutely support this. However, it is only going to happen if you vote only for Democrats, and encourage your family and friends to do the same. This election is not about the usual politics. This is an election between continuing democracy or becoming a christofascist White supremacist handmaid oligarchy. Criminal Trump is saying it explicity. If you vote him into office, he is telling people, you won’t have to vote again.