There is no excerpt because this is a protected post.
Tuesday, July 30th, 2024
Protected: Biden proposes Supreme Court term limits, binding code of conduct
Source: Reuters
Publication Date: July 29, 2024 | 12:30 PM PDT
Link: Protected: Biden proposes Supreme Court term limits, binding code of conduct
Look at the graph at the head of this article. Notice that the United States is the only developed democracy offering justices lifetime tenure. Biden is proposing this be changed. This is very good news from President Biden. I don’t think it will work until after the election and, then, only if Harris elected President and the Democrats get large majorities in both the House and the Senate. But I absolutely support this. However, it is only going to happen if you vote only for Democrats, and encourage your family and friends to do the same. This election is not about the usual politics. This is an election between continuing democracy or becoming a christofascist White supremacist handmaid oligarchy. Criminal Trump is saying it explicity. If you vote him into office, he is telling people, you won’t have to vote again.
This post is password protected. Enter the password to view comments.