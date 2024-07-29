US voter registrations surge as Republicans try to limit ballot access

The MAGAt cult is getting scared because of the sudden change in the polls, the Harris fundraising success, and the tens of thousands of men and women who have volunteered work to get Harris elected. In response, they are doing everything they can to make it more difficult for people to register and vote. Trump and his cultists are not interested in fostering the wellbeing of a healthy democracy.

Christofascist Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been making voting. more difficult one of his main political efforts. Credit: Gage Skidmore

The group behind a popular get-out-the-vote technology platform said Friday that it’s registered more than 100,000 new U.S. voters since President Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race, a surge that came amid mounting Republican efforts to make it harder to register and vote.

Vote.org said that 84% of voters registered in the new wave are under age 35. Nearly 1 in 5 new registrees is 18 years old. Andrea Hailey, the group’s CEO, said that “since 2020, we have led the largest voter registration drive in U.S. history,” with more than 7.8 million people registered.

After dropping out, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to face former Republican President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) in the November election. The new presumptive Democratic candidate has already earned endorsements from many Democrats in Congress and groups advocating on […]