Monday, July 29th, 2024

PTSD Ripples Through Communities After Mass Violence

Author:     Nicole Lou
Source:     MedPage Today
Publication Date:     July 26, 2024
Stephan:  

America’s gun psychosis has far greater negative effects than just the victims of gun violence and their families and friends. It is causing social destruction throughout American society, and here is the data confirming what I am saying. We as a culture have a desperate need to get this obsession about guns under control. No other developed nation in the world experiences this kind of damage.

The psychological harm from mass shootings spills beyond direct survivors and into their communities, a cross-sectional study found.

Among survey participants — residents of six U.S. communities affected by recent mass violence incidents (MVIs) — 23.7% met criteria for presumptive past-year post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and 8.9% met criteria for current PTSD, based on their survey responses.

And these were not just people who said either they or a close friend or family member were on site at the shooting: though most PTSD cases occurred in those with this high exposure to the MVI, respondents with no direct exposure still met the criteria for past-year and current PTSD in 21.0% and 8.9% of cases, according to researchers led by Angela Moreland, PhD, a psychologist at Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston, reporting in JAMA Network Openopens in a new tab or window.

Moreland's group at MUSC has been responding to various mass shootings in the U.S. by disseminating informational pamphlets

1 Comment

  1. RevDean on Monday, July 29, 2024 at 4:57 am

    I agree wholeheartedly! We need new gun laws NOW! I read a lot and know what you say is true, Stephan! We are the worst country in the world for gun violence. We need to eliminate ALL guns! I am a vegetarian and do not believe there is any need for ANY type of gun in America! I do not believe in killing any animal; especially humans! Some “hunters” shoot people by so-called “accident” so even shooting animals for food should be abolished; even though a lot of people disagree with me; I do not care what they think!

