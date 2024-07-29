PTSD Ripples Through Communities After Mass Violence

America’s gun psychosis has far greater negative effects than just the victims of gun violence and their families and friends. It is causing social destruction throughout American society, and here is the data confirming what I am saying. We as a culture have a desperate need to get this obsession about guns under control. No other developed nation in the world experiences this kind of damage.

Credit: MedPage Today

The psychological harm from mass shootings spills beyond direct survivors and into their communities, a cross-sectional study found.

Among survey participants — residents of six U.S. communities affected by recent mass violence incidents (MVIs) — 23.7% met criteria for presumptive past-year post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and 8.9% met criteria for current PTSD, based on their survey responses.

And these were not just people who said either they or a close friend or family member were on site at the shooting: though most PTSD cases occurred in those with this high exposure to the MVI, respondents with no direct exposure still met the criteria for past-year and current PTSD in 21.0% and 8.9% of cases, according to researchers led by Angela Moreland, PhD, a psychologist at Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston, reporting in JAMA Network Openopens in a new tab or window.

Moreland’s group at MUSC has been responding to various mass shootings in the U.S. by disseminating informational pamphlets […]