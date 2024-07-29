Misinformation floods social media in wake of breakneck news cycle 

A weeks-long, breakneck news cycle has set off a parallel explosion of misinformation online, which experts warn could make it harder to parse out what is real versus what is fake as the 2024 election gets underway.
In the span of just two weeks, the political landscape has been transformed, starting with the attempted assassination of former President Trump. The shooting, coupled with the dismissal of one of his most serious federal indictments, led straight into a jubilant Republican National Convention where he was officially selected as the next GOP nominee. Shortly after, the Secret Service director resigned over the security failure surrounding the attempt on Trump’s life.
That was followed just days later by President Biden’s announcement that he was withdrawing from the race, itself a fervent news cycle weeks in the making as Biden faced mounting pressure from Democrats to drop out after an abysmal debate performance […]
I totally agree with you, Stephan! The system will be even MORE “rigged” with a liar like Trump in office! Harris should be the obvious winner! She is ten times smarter than Trump and the country needs to know that and vote for her! I also say that Trump should be in jail for the things he has done already. We cannot let him get another chance to become a DICTATOR! That is what he wants!