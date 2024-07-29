Misinformation floods social media in wake of breakneck news cycle 

Almost every day I get emails from SR readers sending a story link and asking whether I know about it, or did I know I was wrong about something, and the great majority of these links lead to social media misinformation. Since a large percentage of Americans, particularly young people, get their news from social media I think we, as a country, are facing an important crisis and virtually nothing is being done about it. It is my fervent hope that Harris wins, and the Democrats win a strong majority in both houses of Congress, and then pass legislation about the spewing of. misinformation, particularly AI generated crap. It would make me very happy if Biden could do something between now and January, but it is not clear what he can do by just Executive Order.

Credit: iStock

A weeks-long, breakneck news cycle has set off a parallel explosion of misinformation online, which experts warn could make it harder to parse out what is real versus what is fake as the 2024 election gets underway.

In the span of just two weeks, the political landscape has been transformed, starting with the attempted assassination of former President Trump. The shooting, coupled with the dismissal of one of his most serious federal indictments, led straight into a jubilant Republican National Convention where he was officially selected as the next GOP nominee. Shortly after, the Secret Service director resigned over the security failure surrounding the attempt on Trump’s life.

That was followed just days later by President Biden’s announcement that he was withdrawing from the race, itself a fervent news cycle weeks in the making as Biden faced mounting pressure from Democrats to drop out after an abysmal debate performance […]