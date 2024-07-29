Biden just got one step closer to replacing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

I have a personal and strong dislike for Louis DeJoy because I live on a rural island and DeJoy’s sabotage of the Postal Service has caused all kinds of problems. I pay a bill but it takes two weeks to get to the recipient so there is a late fee I have call to get excused. Someone sends me a time sensitive mailing and I don’t get it in time to respond properly. The postal work on the island complain about staff cuts, or policy changes. DeJoy, who is invested in a company that competes with the USPS, has been a disaster. He is also an MAGAt ideologue and is using the post office to make voting by mail more difficult. It now looks like President Biden may be able to get rid of this cretin. I certainly hope so.

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during a House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations and Federal Workforce hearing on Capitol Hill. Credit: Drew Angerer / Getty

Ever since Postmaster General Louis DeJoy — a major Republican donor — was selected to head the United States Postal Service (USPS) in 2020, he’s been enacting massively unpopular policies criticized by postal workers and Democrats alike. Now, President Joe Biden may soon be able to replace him.

On Thursday, Politico congressional correspondent Anthony Adragna reported that Biden was nominating former Rep. Val Demings (D-Florida) to fill the last remaining vacancy on the USPS Board of Governors. She, along with former Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, are now awaiting confirmation by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which is chaired by Sen. Gary Peters (D-Michigan).

Should both Demings and Walsh be confirmed, that would give Biden seven appointees on the nine-member board overseeing USPS. And because the Postmaster General’s hiring and firing is up to the board and […]