‘Wannabe dictator’: Outrage as Trump tells fans ‘you won’t have to vote anymore’

Just as Hitler was brought to power by the support of a large percentage of the German people, so Viktor Orban was voted into office in Hungary, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Turkey. This is how authoritarians come into power, not by military violence but through elections. So about a third of American voters, overwhelming White and with low education, are preparing to vote in November for criminal Trump and his Frankenstein Vance. And Trump is very clear, her intends this to be the last time Americans will vote. He says it explicitly, as this report reccounts. You would think this would be the lead story in every media outlet, print or video. But it is not.
Former President and current Republican nominee Donald Trump raised eyebrows — alarm — when he told MAGA supporters on Friday evening they will only have to vote in the 2024 election — and won’t have to do so again.
Wow! So he actually said that outloud at a rally! We know that is their plan but he acrually said that to hundreds of people in public. He must really be losing his marbles.