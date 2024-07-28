Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, July 28th, 2024

‘Wannabe dictator’: Outrage as Trump tells fans ‘you won’t have to vote anymore’

Author:     Daniel Hampton
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     July 26, 2024 | 10:33PM ET
Stephan:  

Just as Hitler was brought to power by the support of a large percentage of the German people, so Viktor Orban was voted into office in Hungary, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Turkey. This is how authoritarians come into power, not by military violence but through elections. So about a third of American voters, overwhelming White and with low education, are preparing to vote in November for criminal Trump and his Frankenstein Vance. And Trump is very clear, her intends this to be the last time Americans will vote. He says it explicitly, as this report reccounts. You would think this would be the lead story in every media outlet, print or video. But it is not.

Washington, DC – January 6, 2021: Police detonated pepper-spray ball fired by gun during Pro-Trump rally around Capitol building before they breached it and overrun it Credit: lev Radin / Shutterstock

Former President and current Republican nominee Donald Trump raised eyebrows — alarm — when he told MAGA supporters on Friday evening they will only have to vote in the 2024 election — and won’t have to do so again.

After questioning why Catholic and Jewish people would vote Democrat, the president remarked Friday at his rally in West Palm Beach, Florida, that supporters have to “get out and vote.”

“You won’t have to do it anymore. Four years, it will be fixed, it will be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore. In four years, you won’t have to vote again.”

Trump, who helped incite the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, already faces questions that he could abuse the Supreme Court’s recent presidential immunity […]

1 Comment

  1. Cari on Sunday, July 28, 2024 at 4:29 am

    Wow! So he actually said that outloud at a rally! We know that is their plan but he acrually said that to hundreds of people in public. He must really be losing his marbles.

    Reply

