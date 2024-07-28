Supreme Court Could Face Huge Changes Under Proposed Plan

I have seen a number of media sources reporting that on Monday Biden is going to put forward a proposal to significantly alter the Supreme Court to make it 13 justices, and an 18 year tenure. No other developed democracy in the world has a court with lifetime tenure and, as this report describes the court structure has been altered seven times in the last 200 years, so there is nothing novel about this. I absolutely suport a 13 justice court with 18 year tenure. The MAGAts in Congress will, of course oppose these changes. But I think Harris will get strongly behind what Biden proposes, and if she wins and the Democrats get a majority in the House and Senate it will happen. It is going to be up to you and me and those we know to vote only for Democrats. This election is not about partisan politics, it is about continuing democracy, or becoming a country like Hungary.

Supreme Court justices posing for their official photo in Washington, D.C., on October 7, 2022. Democrats want to expand the number of judges by four. Credit: Olivier Douliery / Getty

Democrats have renewed calls to add four more seats to the Supreme Court as a way of diluting its conservative majority.

On Thursday, Massachusetts Senator Edward J. Markey and Georgia Representative Hank Johnson, a member of the Judiciary Subcommittee, held a news conference to call for an expansion of the court and highlight the Judiciary Act, which would create a 13-justice Supreme Court.

Markey, the lead author of the legislation, told reporters in Washington, D.C., that the bill is intended to overcome the court’s swing to “extremist” far-right politics.

“The court’s recent decisions on presidential immunity, Chevron deference and overturning Roe v. Wade laid bare that a far-right, extremist majority has been fully captured and plunged the court into a crisis of confidence and legitimacy,” he said.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Chevron deference makes it harder for federal agencies to act on […]