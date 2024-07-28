Project 2025’s Extreme Vision for the West

The American media, both print and electronic is failing the American public in a major way. They have not spent any significant time talking about what is in Project 2025, the christofascist textbook the villain Trump and his varlet Vance plan to follow. But that will not be said of SR. Here are some specific details, and their page number, describing the horrifying details of what the MAGAts have in mind.

Sunrise on the Maroon Bells and Maroon Lake, White River National Forest near Aspen, Colo. Credit Adobe

If Donald Trump is re-elected president in November, a coalition of more than 50 right-wing organizations known as Project 2025 will be ready with a plug-and-play plan for him to follow, starting with a database of potential administration appointees carefully vetted by coalition members; an online “Presidential Administration Academy” run by coalition members to school new appointees; and a 920-page policy platform called “Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise.”

Written by former members of the Trump administration and other conservative leaders, “Mandate for Leadership” exhorts its readers to “go to work on Day One to deconstruct the Administrative state.” Among many other measures, it calls for radical reductions in the federal workforce and in federal environmental protections and for advancing a “Trump-era Energy Dominance Agenda.”

Excerpts from “Mandate for Leadership” are below, preceded by an agency-by-agency overview of the proposals that could have the greatest impact on […]