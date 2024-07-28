Project 2025’s Extreme Vision for the West

If Donald Trump is re-elected president in November, a coalition of more than 50 right-wing organizations known as Project 2025 will be ready with a plug-and-play plan for him to follow, starting with a database of potential administration appointees carefully vetted by coalition members; an online “Presidential Administration Academy” run by coalition members to school new appointees; and a 920-page policy platform called “Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise.”
Written by former members of the Trump administration and other conservative leaders, “Mandate for Leadership” exhorts its readers to “go to work on Day One to deconstruct the Administrative state.” Among many other measures, it calls for radical reductions in the federal workforce and in federal environmental protections and for advancing a “Trump-era Energy Dominance Agenda.”
Excerpts from “Mandate for Leadership” are below, preceded by an agency-by-agency overview of the proposals that could have the greatest impact on […]