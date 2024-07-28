Elena Kagan: Supreme Court Should Have Enforcement Mechanism for Ethics Rules

The Supreme Court has become so corrupted that even the ethical justices are calling for change. Here is what Associate Justice Elena Kagan has just publicly said.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Elena Kagan participates in a discussion at the George Washington University Law School,

in Washington, D.C. Credit: Mark Wilson / Getty

On Thursday, Supreme Court Associate Justice Elena Kagan signaled support for the creation of an independent body to oversee the High Court’s ethics rules.

Currently, the Court’s rules, which were established last year, are only enforced by the justices themselves. The Court is currently embroiled in a number of ethics issues, including Justice Clarence Thomas accepting millions of dollars in gifts from a conservative billionaire and Justice Samuel Alito flying flags signaling support for Donald Trump and Christian nationalists.

Despite clear conflicts of interest, neither of the two justices have agreed to recuse themselves from key cases where their biases could influence them.

Speaking at a judicial conference in Sacramento, California, Kagan said that the Supreme Court should have an enforcement mechanism of some kind. She then proposed that Chief Justice John Roberts could form “some sort of committee of highly respected judges with a great deal […]