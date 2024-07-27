Kevin Roberts, architect of Project 2025, has close ties to radical Catholic group Opus Dei

The Heritage Foundation is a christofascist organization closely intertwined with the MAGAt cult. Opus Dei, similarly, is a secret — they don’t release the names of it members — radically conservative cult within the Roman Catholic Church. Both are obviously against abortion, but they are also against birth control. They are very right wing and highly political about their views. Is it any surprise then that Kevin Roberts the president of the Heritage Foundation, is deeply involved with Opus Dei and, as this article describes, also the architect of Project 2025? This 900 page screed is the text book of the policies criminal Trump and his Frankenstein J.D. Vance espouse although they are publicly backing away from being identified with Project 2025.

Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation. Credit: Scott Applewhite / AP

Kevin Roberts, the Heritage Foundation president and the architect of Project 2025, the conservative thinktank’s road map for a second Trump presidency, has close ties and receives regular spiritual guidance from an Opus Dei-led center in Washington DC, a hub of activity for the radical and secretive Catholic group.

Roberts acknowledged in a speech last September that – for years – he has visited the Catholic Information Center, a K Street institution headed by an Opus Dei priest and incorporated by the archdiocese of Washington, on a weekly basis for mass and “formation”, or religious guidance. Opus Dei also organizes monthly retreats at the CIC.

In the speech – which he delivered at the CIC and was recorded and is available online – Roberts spoke candidly about his strategy for achieving extreme policy goals that he supports but are out of step with the views of a majority of Americans.

Outlawing birth control is the “hardest” political battle facing conservatives in the future, the 50-year-old political strategist said, but he urged conservatives to pursue even small legislative victories – what he […]