Prisoners fight against working in heat on former slave plantation, raising hope for change in South

As I have written and published,(see SR Archive) the American Gulag is the largest in the world with the largest number of prisoners under lock and key of any country in the world. And this system has produced another effect. Slavery has not ended in the United States, particularly the Southern Red States, where they literally force prisoners to work for no pay whatever or a few pennies long hours on what were formerly slave plantations. It is that blatant. It is all incredibly racist as well.

Prison guards ride horses that were broken by inmates as they return from farm work detail at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La. Credit: Gerald Herbert / AP

Beneath the blazing summer sun on a former slave plantation, Lamont Gross and fellow prisoners stooped in long rows, picking vegetables by hand under the watchful eyes of armed guards on horseback. He said breaks were short and infrequent, with nothing to protect workers from the heat.

“I saw guys collapse,” Gross said of his days on the so-called farm line at Louisiana’s state penitentiary, where men work for pennies an hour or nothing at all and face punishment if they refuse. “There were dudes that got heat stroke. There were dudes with underlying conditions, older or had some sort of disability, but they had to go out there, too.”

As daily temperatures hit record highs across much of the South, a federal judge took an unusual step, challenging the treatment of mostly Black incarcerated workers in the fields.

America’s largest maximum-security prison, known as Angola, sits on […]