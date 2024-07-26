Kids? A Growing Number of Americans Say, ‘No Thanks.’

When Jurnee McKay, 25, imagines having children, a series of scary scenarios pop into her mind: the “horrors” of childbirth, risks associated with pregnancy, a flighty potential partner, exorbitant child care costs.
Abortion care restrictions are also on her list of fears. So Ms. McKay, a nursing student in Orlando, decided to eliminate the possibility of an accidental pregnancy. But the first doctor she consulted refused to remove her fallopian tubes, she said, insisting that she might change her mind after meeting her “soul mate.”
“For some reason,” she said, “society looks at women who choose not to make life harder for themselves as crazy.”
Next week, she will speak with another doctor about sterilization.
Like Ms. McKay, a growing number of U.S. adults say they are unlikely to raise children, according to a study released on Thursday by the Pew Research Center. When the survey was conducted in 2023, 47 percent of those younger than 50 without children said they were unlikely ever to have children, an increase of […]
As interesting as this trend is, I find the counter trend even more interesting: Who is deciding to have babies? Why? Because in 50 years these are the groups who will be inheriting the earth – literally. As you study these trends and demographics you will find that many of the issues in the culture war will just disappear. The remaining issues will be well on their way to being addressed with adequate regulation of the petrochemical industry, and gene editing.