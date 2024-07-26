Kids? A Growing Number of Americans Say, ‘No Thanks.’

Recently I have done articles on the Incel movement of celibate men, and yesterday I published a piece on the “Boy Sober” movement of women. Now this. Increasingly younger men and women are not making having children a priority in their lives. The net-net of this is that our population is going to get older — which has all kinds of negative implications — and, except for immigration, smaller. To remain stable in its population a country has to have 2.1 children born for every death. The fear of the 1970s that America would be devastated by overpopulation turns out to be a fear-based fantasy and miscalculation by futurists.

Credit: The New York Times

When Jurnee McKay, 25, imagines having children, a series of scary scenarios pop into her mind: the “horrors” of childbirth, risks associated with pregnancy, a flighty potential partner, exorbitant child care costs.

Abortion care restrictions are also on her list of fears. So Ms. McKay, a nursing student in Orlando, decided to eliminate the possibility of an accidental pregnancy. But the first doctor she consulted refused to remove her fallopian tubes, she said, insisting that she might change her mind after meeting her “soul mate.”

“For some reason,” she said, “society looks at women who choose not to make life harder for themselves as crazy.”

Next week, she will speak with another doctor about sterilization.

Like Ms. McKay, a growing number of U.S. adults say they are unlikely to raise children, according to a study released on Thursday by the Pew Research Center. When the survey was conducted in 2023, 47 percent of those younger than 50 without children said they were unlikely ever to have children, an increase of […]