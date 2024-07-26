Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, July 26th, 2024

Kids? A Growing Number of Americans Say, ‘No Thanks.’

Source:     DNYUZ
Publication Date:     July 25, 2024
 Link: Kids? A Growing Number of Americans Say, ‘No Thanks.’
Recently I have done articles on the Incel movement of celibate men, and yesterday I published a piece on the “Boy Sober” movement of women. Now this. Increasingly younger men and women are not making having children a priority in their lives. The net-net of this is that our population is going to get older — which has all kinds of negative implications — and, except for immigration, smaller. To remain stable in its population a country has to have 2.1 children born for every death. The fear of the 1970s that America would be devastated by overpopulation turns out to be a fear-based fantasy and miscalculation by futurists.

Credit: The New York Times

When Jurnee McKay, 25, imagines having children, a series of scary scenarios pop into her mind: the “horrors” of childbirth, risks associated with pregnancy, a flighty potential partner, exorbitant child care costs.

Abortion care restrictions are also on her list of fears. So Ms. McKay, a nursing student in Orlando, decided to eliminate the possibility of an accidental pregnancy. But the first doctor she consulted refused to remove her fallopian tubes, she said, insisting that she might change her mind after meeting her “soul mate.”

“For some reason,” she said, “society looks at women who choose not to make life harder for themselves as crazy.”

Next week, she will speak with another doctor about sterilization.

Like Ms. McKay, a growing number of U.S. adults say they are unlikely to raise children, according to a study released on Thursday by the Pew Research Center. When the survey was conducted in 2023, 47 percent of those younger than 50 without children said they were unlikely ever to have children, an increase of […]

  1. Albus Eddie on Friday, July 26, 2024 at 5:41 am

    As interesting as this trend is, I find the counter trend even more interesting: Who is deciding to have babies? Why? Because in 50 years these are the groups who will be inheriting the earth – literally. As you study these trends and demographics you will find that many of the issues in the culture war will just disappear. The remaining issues will be well on their way to being addressed with adequate regulation of the petrochemical industry, and gene editing.

