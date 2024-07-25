Severe turbulence ahead — how scientists can keep air travellers safe in a warming world

Climate change is not just leading to more heatwaves and hurricanes — it’s making the atmosphere more turbulent, too. As I found out while flying from Kuala Lumpur to London a few weeks ago, sudden jolts from bumpy air can send your coffee flying. Riding jet streams can feel like being on a roller coaster.
Air turbulence has been in the news because dozens of passengers on a Singapore Airlines flight in May were injured and one person died when the aeroplane lost 54 metres of altitude within seconds over Myanmar. Those passengers were not just unlucky; the frequency of such events is rising, because global warming is making the air stormier.
As a researcher in fluid dynamics and climate change, I can assure you that flying remains one of the safest modes of travel. But I also know that the changing patterns of air turbulence need much more research. Scientists need to understand how climate change is altering air […]