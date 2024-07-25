Severe turbulence ahead — how scientists can keep air travellers safe in a warming world

Here is an aspect of climate change I have not seen mentioned previously. He shows that every part of our society is going to be affected, and it is just going to get worse if the nations of the world do not make radical changes. If the MAGAt cult wins that isn;t going to happen, as I showed you in the previous articles.

Credit: Martin Roll

Climate change is not just leading to more heatwaves and hurricanes — it’s making the atmosphere more turbulent, too. As I found out while flying from Kuala Lumpur to London a few weeks ago, sudden jolts from bumpy air can send your coffee flying. Riding jet streams can feel like being on a roller coaster.

Air turbulence has been in the news because dozens of passengers on a Singapore Airlines flight in May were injured and one person died when the aeroplane lost 54 metres of altitude within seconds over Myanmar. Those passengers were not just unlucky; the frequency of such events is rising, because global warming is making the air stormier.

As a researcher in fluid dynamics and climate change, I can assure you that flying remains one of the safest modes of travel. But I also know that the changing patterns of air turbulence need much more research. Scientists need to understand how climate change is altering air […]