Scathing N.Y. Times column warns J.D. Vance and Aileen Cannon are working hand-in-hand

I try to avoid using The New York Times, or the Washington Post because they are behind a paywall. But this article from Raw Story catches the essence of the NYT piece. I think Aileen Cannon should be removed from the bench. She is one of the worst most biased judges in American history.

Former President Donald Trump’s allies are working to reshape American law into a weapon to be used against their political enemies, wrote Jesse Wegman in a scathing editorial for The New York Times.

Trump’s pick of Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) underscores this, he wrote, because Vance embodies the far-right’s commitment to a key goal of the controversial Project 2025 plan to transform the government into an authoritarian loyalty cult to the GOP.

Vance, wrote Wegman, “predicted … that the former president, who had been recently disgraced by his insurrectionary attempt to overturn the 2020 election, would nevertheless run again in 2024. Should Mr. Trump win, Mr. Vance said, he had some advice: ‘Fire every single midlevel bureaucrat, every civil servant in the administrative state, replace them with our people.’ And if the courts ruled against him? No problem, Mr. Vance said: Just blow […]