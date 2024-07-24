Going ‘boy sober’ is about more than celibacy

Let’s talk about not having sex.
Some of our hottest celebs are not doing it. Julia Fox, Lenny Kravitz and Khloé Kardashian have all come out as celibate in the past three months.
Enough women appeared to stop having sex (or at least, stopped seeking it) that in May, the dating app Bumble launched an anti-celibacy ad campaign aimed at them. One billboard read, “Thou shalt not give up on dating and become a nun.” (Due to intense backlash, the campaign was short-lived. Bumble later acknowledged it had made “a mistake.”)
Not even warmer temperatures could shake the chill. In June, New York Magazine proclaimed it “a summer without sex.” The diagnosis: “Women are sick of dating,” Cosmopolitan UK declared.
It’s a season of celibacy — but not everyone is calling it that. Instead, young people are embracing going “boy sober.”
It is correct that the sources of this phenomena has roots in social media. The ability to engage in unlimited serial dating causes men and women both to become calloused about romantic relationships and hidden agendas. It is the effects of social media really being anti-social media, as it represents a breakdown in real, long term, in depth, human relationships. We have made a profound societal error by allowing for profit corporations to mediate the processes of forming our most intimate of human bonding