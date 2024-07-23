Texas’ Christian-influenced curriculum spurs worries about bullying, church-state separation

Andy Wine thinks most children can understand the Golden Rule. Talking over your peers is rude. Insulting others is mean. Don’t hurt people. In short, it’s common sense, Wine said.
That’s why the 43-year-old parent of two, who is an atheist, finds it appalling that the Texas Education Agency wants to incentivize public schools to teach the Golden Rule as a core value in the Bible.
“We teach kids to be nice to each other and to share,” said Wine, a member of the Freethinkers Association of Central Texas, a social organization of religiously unaffiliated people. “You don’t need to bring up any religion in order to do it.”
Religious and nonreligious groups have raised concerns like this since the TEA proposed a curriculum that would insert Bible teachings into K–5 reading and language arts lessons. They worry the increased emphasis on Christianity could lead non-Christian students to […]