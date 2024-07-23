Texas’ Christian-influenced curriculum spurs worries about bullying, church-state separation

This is the other thing the christofascists who control the MAGAt Republican Party seek to do with American public education: breach the firewall between church and state and make American education a vehicle for indoctrinating children into their perversion of Christianity. This is why public school teachers are walking away from their profession by the thousands.

A monument to the Ten Commandments on the grounds of the Capitol in Austin on June 24, 2024.

Credit: Olivia Anderson / The Texas Tribune

Andy Wine thinks most children can understand the Golden Rule. Talking over your peers is rude. Insulting others is mean. Don’t hurt people. In short, it’s common sense, Wine said.

That’s why the 43-year-old parent of two, who is an atheist, finds it appalling that the Texas Education Agency wants to incentivize public schools to teach the Golden Rule as a core value in the Bible.

“We teach kids to be nice to each other and to share,” said Wine, a member of the Freethinkers Association of Central Texas, a social organization of religiously unaffiliated people. “You don’t need to bring up any religion in order to do it.”

Religious and nonreligious groups have raised concerns like this since the TEA proposed a curriculum that would insert Bible teachings into K–5 reading and language arts lessons. They worry the increased emphasis on Christianity could lead non-Christian students to […]