Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024

Republicans aim to take Florida’s education model nationwide

Author:     Sommer Brugal
Source:     Axios
Publication Date:     22 July 2024
 Link: Republicans aim to take Florida’s education model nationwide
Stephan:  

Over half of the American population cannot read past 6th grade level. That’s right they can’t beyond what an 11 year old can read. And one in five adults can’t do fractions or percentage calculations. And thanks to what the MAGAt Republicans are trying to do American history it is being so debased it is about indoctrination not education. What the moneyed class and the uber-rich want is what all fascists want. Docile easily frightened and manipulated peasants. They have only two social priorities, profit and power, and if criminal Trump and his his minion J.D. Vance are elected that is what is going to happen to American education.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon / Axios

In its political platform adopted earlier this month, the Republican Party pledged to implement universal school choice, boost parental rights and promote “patriotic” standards for civics education.

  • In other words, under former President Donald Trump, education across the country would look a lot like it does in Florida.

Why it matters: Florida in recent years has been thrust into the national spotlight for its hyper-conservative approach to education, serving as a test kitchen for policies that public education advocates say undermine students’ and teachers’ rights.

Between the lines: The agenda parallels Project 2025, a roadmap for a second Trump presidency written by the Heritage Foundation, a top conservative think tank.

The big picture: If implemented, some education policy experts fear the fallout they’ve seen […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Terri Quint on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 9:28 am

    This article does not begin to cover what Ron DeSantis has done to this state with not allowing anything about LBGTQ, not allowing parents to have their transgender children medically treated, book banning, severe limit of 6 weeks in order to get an abortion, allowing ministers to go into the classroom to counsel, the list goes on and on!!!! What some of us have learned is that the charter schools are really operated by one secret company and they are for profit schools, taking funds away from public schools! So much of what DeSantis has done is really anti-Constitutional and no one is doing anything about it! He, DeSantis, appointed the largest number of State Supreme Court justices! This state has become a blot on American history!

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *