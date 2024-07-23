Republicans aim to take Florida’s education model nationwide

Over half of the American population cannot read past 6th grade level. That’s right they can’t beyond what an 11 year old can read. And one in five adults can’t do fractions or percentage calculations. And thanks to what the MAGAt Republicans are trying to do American history it is being so debased it is about indoctrination not education. What the moneyed class and the uber-rich want is what all fascists want. Docile easily frightened and manipulated peasants. They have only two social priorities, profit and power, and if criminal Trump and his his minion J.D. Vance are elected that is what is going to happen to American education.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon / Axios

In its political platform adopted earlier this month, the Republican Party pledged to implement universal school choice, boost parental rights and promote “patriotic” standards for civics education.

In other words, under former President Donald Trump, education across the country would look a lot like it does in Florida.

Why it matters: Florida in recent years has been thrust into the national spotlight for its hyper-conservative approach to education, serving as a test kitchen for policies that public education advocates say undermine students’ and teachers’ rights.

Some have criticized the state’s Department of Education for its push to include Judeo-Christian ideas in public schools, including through its ties to conservative Christian establishments such as Hillsdale College and PragerU.

Between the lines: The agenda parallels Project 2025, a roadmap for a second Trump presidency written by the Heritage Foundation, a top conservative think tank.

The big picture: If implemented, some education policy experts fear the fallout they’ve seen […]