Republicans aim to take Florida’s education model nationwide

In its political platform adopted earlier this month, the Republican Party pledged to implement universal school choice, boost parental rights and promote “patriotic” standards for civics education.
- In other words, under former President Donald Trump, education across the country would look a lot like it does in Florida.
Why it matters: Florida in recent years has been thrust into the national spotlight for its hyper-conservative approach to education, serving as a test kitchen for policies that public education advocates say undermine students’ and teachers’ rights.
- Some have criticized the state’s Department of Education for its push to include Judeo-Christian ideas in public schools, including through its ties to conservative Christian establishments such as Hillsdale College and PragerU.
Between the lines: The agenda parallels Project 2025, a roadmap for a second Trump presidency written by the Heritage Foundation, a top conservative think tank.
The big picture: If implemented, some education policy experts fear the fallout they’ve seen […]
This article does not begin to cover what Ron DeSantis has done to this state with not allowing anything about LBGTQ, not allowing parents to have their transgender children medically treated, book banning, severe limit of 6 weeks in order to get an abortion, allowing ministers to go into the classroom to counsel, the list goes on and on!!!! What some of us have learned is that the charter schools are really operated by one secret company and they are for profit schools, taking funds away from public schools! So much of what DeSantis has done is really anti-Constitutional and no one is doing anything about it! He, DeSantis, appointed the largest number of State Supreme Court justices! This state has become a blot on American history!