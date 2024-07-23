GOP Platform Doesn’t Mention the Word “Climate” Once — Even After the Hottest Year on Record

2023 WAS THE hottest global year on record; data so far suggests that 2024 will match the trend. This week, more than 130 million Americans are under heat alerts, with numerous cases of death and illness being attributed to the sweltering heat. And amid it all, the 2024 Republican platform does not mention the word “climate” once.
The basic inanity underscores the malign interest driving one of two major American political parties: $300 million of donations to lawmakers from energy and natural resource interest groups (namely, fossil fuel companies) since 1990 — more than double the amount directed to Democrats during that same period.
On Monday, the Republican National Convention announced its platform, which affirmed that the party is wholly Donald Trump’s. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT […]
Why would any Republican use the word “climate” in anything. How many governors, including my own, DeSantis, have forbidden the use of the term as well as Rick Scott, the former governor and now, unfortunately, the senator. Republicans, sad to say, don’t think for themselves, watch Fox News and hear lies all the time about climate, laws, crime, the economy, and you hear them repeating these lies because that’s what they’ve been told. And they’ve been told there is no problem with climate change. Thank goodness for Democrats, who definitely will save this country while helping the world deal with climate change as well.