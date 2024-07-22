New AAMC Report Shows Continuing Projected Physician Shortage

The illness profit system in the United States continues to deteriorate. In Republican controlled Red States the anti-woman laws passed by the state legislatures are causing are causing physicians, particularly OB/GYN specialists to abandon the state a move elsewhere, and causing college graduates who wish to become physicians to choose medical schools in Democrat controlled Blue states. Republican immigration state policies are causing fewer physicians to chooses those states. As a result what are called “medical deserts” are cropping up particularly in Red States, and in rural areas. This coupled with America’s insane greed driven health insurance system is causing tens of millions of people in the country to be unable to get the care they need. This is reflected in all the social outcome research. The sum of this is that the United States has the worst and yet most expensive healthcare in the developed world.

According to new projections published today by the AAMC (Association of American Medical Colleges), the United States will face a physician shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036.

“Given the new findings, it is clear that both sustained and increased investments in training new physicians are critical to mitigating projected shortfalls of doctors needed to meet the health care needs of our country,” said AAMC President and CEO David J. Skorton, MD. “Most importantly, if additional investments critical to increasing the supply of physicians fail to materialize, projected shortfalls of doctors will be larger than presented in this latest report.”

The new study, The Complexities of Physician Supply and Demand: Projections From 2021 to 2036, was conducted for the AAMC by GlobalData Plc. This analysis was conducted in 2023 and includes multiple supply and demand scenarios. It was updated with the latest information on trends in health care delivery and the state of the health care workforce, such as data on physician work hours and retirement trends.

By comparison, the shortage projected in the new report is smaller than the findings demonstrated in […]