Microsoft and Google’s electricity consumption surpasses the power usage of over 100 countries

What you need to know
- Google and Microsoft each consumed 24 TWh of electricity in 2023.
- They are among the top tech firms championing renewable energy as a plausible alternative power source for their sophisticated advances.
- Both companies have data centers that consume power to keep their cloud services running, including their AI efforts.
Generative AI is taking the world by storm, and its impact is evident across all sectors, including medicine, education, music, computing, and more. Debatably, we’re well past the AI-powered chatbots and image generation tools phase, and this is where things are about to get interesting.
As the AI landscape becomes more sophisticated and advanced, so do its demands. As you may know, AI consumes a ridiculous amount of electricity to power its advances. It equally requires a large amount of water for cooling — 1 water bottle per query.
In 2023, Microsoft and Google consumed 48 TWh of electricity (24 TWh each). According to a detailed analysis by Michael Thomas, this surpasses the power consumption of over 100 nations, including Ghana, Tunisia, and more (via Tom’s Hardware).
Some of […]