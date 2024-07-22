Microsoft and Google’s electricity consumption surpasses the power usage of over 100 countries

AI is going to complicate our world in hundreds of ways, many of them negative. Misinformation, Fake porn, political manipulation, and the stress it is creating on the country’s capacity to generate electricity. What worries me about this last consideration is this as quoted from this report by Microsoft, “While nuclear fusion seems like the perfect solution for AI’s power needs due to its non-existent impact on the environment, scientists and researchers say it’s ‘too late to deal with the climate crisis’ and view fission and renewable energy as better options.” Nuclear fission is a catastrophe as Chernobyl and Fukushima have already demonstrated. Even worse is the issue of nuclear waste which lasts thousands of years and is incredibly lethal. So as this Microsoft report openly implies the billionaires who control these companies are going to use the bribery of politicians to increase nuclear fission. There is no such thing as “too late to deal with the climate crisis.”

What you need to know

Google and Microsoft each consumed 24 TWh of electricity in 2023.

They are among the top tech firms championing renewable energy as a plausible alternative power source for their sophisticated advances.

Both companies have data centers that consume power to keep their cloud services running, including their AI efforts.

Generative AI is taking the world by storm, and its impact is evident across all sectors, including medicine, education, music, computing, and more. Debatably, we’re well past the AI-powered chatbots and image generation tools phase, and this is where things are about to get interesting.

As the AI landscape becomes more sophisticated and advanced, so do its demands. As you may know, AI consumes a ridiculous amount of electricity to power its advances. It equally requires a large amount of water for cooling — 1 water bottle per query.

In 2023, Microsoft and Google consumed 48 TWh of electricity (24 TWh each). According to a detailed analysis by Michael Thomas, this surpasses the power consumption of over 100 nations, including Ghana, Tunisia, and more (via Tom’s Hardware).

