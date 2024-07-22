J.D. Vance is the very personification of the corruption that pervades American politics. Am I exaggerating? Am I unfairly representing him? You have probably heard him since he became criminal Trump’s Vice Presidential partner saying saying that women should not be able to leave a violent marriage. That abortion should be made illegal with no exceptions by national law. That he thinks Project 2025 is filled with “good ideas. How did Vance go from being explicitly and passionately the anti-Trumper of these quotes to the man he claims to be today? The answer, I think, is billionaire Peter Thiel, who personally is on record saying that he does not believe the United States should not be a democracy, and similar christofascist comments. Why did Vance change his views so radically? I think it is obvious, because Thiel bought him his Senate seat with the largest single contribution to any senatorial candidate and Trump has now turned him from a self-admitted hillbilly into potentially the second most powerful man in the country, should they win. Trump and Vance cannot be allowed to win if the United States is to continue as a democracy and republic.

Sen. J.D. Vance said he regrets his past criticism of Donald Trump. Credit: Tom E. Puskar / AP

Sen. J.D. Vance will officially be joining Donald Trump on the Republican ticket this fall — but he didn’t always have kind words for his running mate.

In the year before Trump took the Oval Office, Vance, who once described himself as a “Never Trump guy,” was quick to criticize the former president, using words like “idiot” and even “Hitler” to describe Trump.

Since then, Vance said he regrets his past criticism of Trump — especially during his contentious Republican Senate primary in 2021. The Ohio senator, who got Trump’s endorsement in the primary, has also since called Trump a great president.

But before the endorsement that helped him grab a Senate seat, here are five things the vice presidential pick said about Trump:

“I’m a Never Trump guy.”

“I’m a ‘Never Trump’ guy,” Vance said in an interview with Charlie Rose in 2016, while publicizing his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy.” “I never liked him.”

“As somebody who doesn’t like Trump, myself, I […]