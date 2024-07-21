U.K. Foreign Secretary Addresses Calling Trump a ‘Neo-Nazi-Sympathizing Sociopath’

David Lammy became the U.K. Foreign Secretary earlier this month after the Labour Party defeated the Conservative Party in the July 4 general election. Lammy had previously served as the Shadow Foreign Secretary since 2021, and held various positions prior to that, having been elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Labour Party in 2000.
In 2018, Lammy penned an Ideas article for TIME magazine titled “I’m a British Lawmaker. Here’s Why I’m Protesting Trump’s Visit to the U.K.” Within the piece, he referred to Trump, the then-President of the United States, as “a woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathizing sociopath.” Lammy went on to argue that Trump “is also a profound threat to the international order that has been the foundation of Western progress for so long.”
Lammy was asked about his former comments regarding Trump during a televised interview on Thursday morning with Sky News. The U.K. network’s journalist Kay Burley asked Lammy: “Apparently you called him [Trump] a […]