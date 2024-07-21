U.K. Foreign Secretary Addresses Calling Trump a ‘Neo-Nazi-Sympathizing Sociopath’

I read a lot of foreign press looking for trends shaping our future and two things stand out for, particularly in the European and British press: They are very very concerned that after 82 years of being led by the United States democracy that this historical period may well be ending, and they will need to make other arrangements. Second, that they loath and despise Donald Trump who they see as the major cause of this transition. Here, in the British press, from the just installed Foreign Secretary David Lammy, is an example of what I mean.

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy has addressed statements he made about Donald Trump back in 2018.

Credit: Neil Hall / Getty

David Lammy became the U.K. Foreign Secretary earlier this month after the Labour Party defeated the Conservative Party in the July 4 general election. Lammy had previously served as the Shadow Foreign Secretary since 2021, and held various positions prior to that, having been elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Labour Party in 2000.

In 2018, Lammy penned an Ideas article for TIME magazine titled “I’m a British Lawmaker. Here’s Why I’m Protesting Trump’s Visit to the U.K.” Within the piece, he referred to Trump, the then-President of the United States, as “a woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathizing sociopath.” Lammy went on to argue that Trump “is also a profound threat to the international order that has been the foundation of Western progress for so long.”

Lammy was asked about his former comments regarding Trump during a televised interview on Thursday morning with Sky News. The U.K. network’s journalist Kay Burley asked Lammy: “Apparently you called him [Trump] a […]