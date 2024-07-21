It’s Not an Accident That So Many GOP Senate Candidates Are Rich

I was reading a story about Republican candidates for both the Senate and realized there was a commonality to many of these candidates that most of the corporate media either did not realize, or chose not to cover — I think the current state of corporate media in this country is appalling. The trend that I saw was that not only is the MAGAt Republican Party being funded by christofascist billionaires like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, but that the candidates themselves are disproportionately amongst the uber-rich class. As I watched the convention, what stood out for me was not just that the MAGAt Party is overwhelmingly White, although a surprising percentage of Hispanics seem to be falling for the misinformation being spewed by what is essentially a White supremacy party, but they seemed low education with their white pads and flags taped to their ear. And when I checked the research data that was confirmed. So what is going on is that the MAGAt Party is both attempting to fill the Congress with the christofascist rich, financed by an even richer group — J.D. Vance was basically created by Peter Thiel. When you consider this and also read Project 2025, as I have urged you to do, it is clear these people collectively are trying to end democracy to their personal benefit.

Tim Sheehy received Donald Trump’s endorsement for the Montana Republican Senate primary.

Credit: Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Daily Chronicle / AP

Tim Sheehy’s victory in Montana’s GOP primary Tuesday means national Republicans are dependent on a candidate with little political experience but a lot of money to win a key race for majority control of the Senate.

That’s by design — and it’s also true in other critical Senate races this year.

In a calculated risk, Republican officials and allies of Donald Trump have rallied behind Senate candidates who — like Sheehy — have never held elected office but can help fund a campaign through their own personal wealth. In addition to Sheehy, who received a key endorsement from Trump that helped clear his path to the nomination, national Republicans backed Senate candidates like Dave McCormick in Pennsylvania and Eric Hovde in Wisconsin, both of whom are rich and politically inexperienced.

A fourth wealthy Republican candidate, Bernie Moreno in Ohio, had more competition in his primary but ultimately won the Senate nomination thanks to a Trump endorsement.

“We’ve focused on recruiting candidates who […]