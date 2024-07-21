AR-15 style rifles rose to iconic status in US via marketing, militarization

As you can see in the image that heads this article, we have become a country so obsessed with guns, particularly AR-15s, that people bring them to church to have them blessed, and give them away as prizes at church gatherings. In fact, there is a strong correlation between the evangelical perversion of Christianity and these weapons. If that isn’t disgusting enough Lauren Boebert and George Santos several months ago introduced the “AR-15 National Gun Act” to make the AR-15 the “National Gun of the United States.” How unsuprising a country where the largest cause of death for children under 17 is a bullet in their bodies.

A woman at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania holds her AR-15-style rifle as people attend a blessing ceremony for their AR-15s. Credit: Eduardo Munoz / Reuters

LOVELAND, COLORADO – – Conservative politicians pose with AR-style rifles for Christmas card portraits. Churches in deep red states give them away at raffles. Demonstrators on both sides of the political divide tote them at protests.

A bill in Congress supported by conservative representatives even wants to designate the AR-15 style rifle as “the National Gun of the United States.”

The AR platform of rifle – used in several of the most notorious and deadly mass shootings in American history in the past two decades – is in the spotlight again because a would-be assassin used one on Saturday to shoot former President Donald Trump, grazing him on the ear.

Deft marketing and the partisan divide have helped drive many Americans’ embrace of this style of gun, making it a potent cultural and political symbol in a country where the Constitution’s Second Amendment enshrines the right to bear arms.

“The romanticism around the AR-15s comes from marketing,” said Carolyn […]