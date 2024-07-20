It’s time to stop arguing over the population slowdown and start adapting to it

It is interesting how frequently wrong rational assessments of the future are compared with remote viewing predictions. Back in the early 1970s, when I was a member of the MIT-Secretary of Defense Study Group on innovation, technology and the Future, and the Smithsonian Institution Discussions Group on Innovation, Technology, and the Future, one of the major discussions was how humanity would deal with over-population and lack of resources that would result. We barely mentioned climate change. As this fact-based article describes over-population is not, in fact, going to be a major issue, and climate change is an oncoming disaster.

A subway in Seoul, South Korea. The country’s population is projected to halve by 2100.

Credit: AFP / Getty

Last week, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs released the World Population Prospects, the international body’s annual report on the current and future state of global population.

The headline was clear: We are well past the days of worrying about having more people than the Earth can handle. The UN’s demographers now expect the number of people on the planet to peak at a bit under 10.3 billion in 2084.

That’s two years earlier than the UN was predicting peak population as recently as 2022, and considerably earlier than forecasts from just a few years before, when population wasn’t expected to peak until the 22nd century.

10.3 billion, of course, is some 2 billion more people than the planet currently holds, so population growth isn’t stopping anytime soon, but it is slowing down rapidly. Women on average now have one less child than […]