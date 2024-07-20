International Court of Justice Tells Israel to End Occupation of Palestinian Territories, Pay Reparations

The countries of the world are turning against Israel because of its racism and its genocidal war in Gaza. I think this is one of the reasons anti-semitism is on the rise in Europe and the United States. I don’t think that in any way excuses Hamas, and what it has done. That was terrorism, no question, but the tens of thousands of deaths of women and children in Gaza is genocide. I think the Biden administration has been following a very poor strategy by supplying the bombs used in this genocide, and this is going to have long term consequences for both Israel and the U.S., and for individual jews.

Demonstrators gather outside the Peace Palace, home of the International Court of Justice, to demand a ceasefire and show support for Palestine and Nicarague, in The Hague, Netherlands, on April 30, 2024.

Credit: Nurphoto / Getty

In a landmark opinion issued today, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has said that Israel’s 57-year occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip is in breach of international law.

The proceedings came out of a UN resolution passed in December of 2022. In the resolution, the UN General Assembly requested an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.” The ICJ, also known as the World Court, is the UN’s principal judicial organ that adjudicates disputes between member states and provides advisory opinions on international legal matters.

This case is separate from the one brought forth by South Africa last year, in which the ICJ provisionally ruled that Israeli practices in […]