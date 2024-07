I can’t upload all the images. So please click through and look at them. As you do, realize this is how psychologically damaged a large segment of American voters in the MAGAt (formerly Republican) Party have become.

Ear bandages are a widely seen accessory at this week’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The big picture: Convention attendees have been paying tribute to former President Trump, who appeared at the event with his large, white bandage on his right ear in his first appearance since Saturday’s rally shooting.