Almost two-thirds of Democrats want Biden to step down, poll finds

A whopping 65% of Democrats believe President Biden should withdraw from the 2024 presidential race and let the party pick a different nominee, according to an AP-Norc poll out Wednesday.
Why it matters: The findings add more evidence to the damage done by Biden’s disastrous debate performance last month, which highlighted longstanding concerns about his age and fitness for office.
- The results based on a survey of 1,253 adults also fly in the face of Biden’s own claim that the “average voter” wants him to stay in the race.
The big picture: Overall, 70% of U.S. voters want Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race, while only 57% want to see former President Trump withdraw.
- However, Trump enjoys high support from within his own party. Only 26% of Republicans think he should exit the race and let the GOP pick a different candidate, while 73% of Republicans want him to keep running.
- Only 35% of Democrats want […]
I trust and admire Adam Schiff who went to Bdien and asked him to step donwn. Pelosi asked him to step down. If he stays, he is endangering America’s future. In essence, everything he did that was good will be forgotten in the face of what he now needs to do. He’s handing the future over to Trump.