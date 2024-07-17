Trump’s Environmental Impact Endures, at Home and Around the World

Criminal Trump tried to trash as many of the policies designed to protect us from the destruction of climate change as he could in order to serve the interests of the petroleum industry billionaires whose interests align with his. The damage was far greater than anyone knew, or few know today. Here is a good assessment of what he has done. If Trump and Vance, who is also a flunkey for the oil billionaires who along with Peter Thiel financed his election to the Senate, then you can be sure that there will be the same sabotage of any climate change preparation.

Former President Donald Trump dismantled the pillars of U.S. climate policy when he exited the Paris climate accord and rolled back more than 100 regulations to protect air, water, endangered species and human health.

But it’s clear, as he officially assumes his role as the Republican nominee and standard bearer this week, that he altered American environmental protection in even deeper and more longer-lasting ways.

The United States returned to the Paris pact after Trump’s presidency, but he showed other populist leaders a way out of the global climate agreement, which is itself now unstable. While no other nation has as yet followed suit and walked away, pledges to cut carbon emissions—already inadequate, according to the scientific consensus—are weakening. Insurgent right-wing politicians in Europe have embraced the Trump doctrine, insisting that backing down from climate pledges can boost faltering economies.

President Joe Biden’s administration has reversed most of the regulatory rollbacks of his predecessor, but Trump left behind a conservative 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court that has already irrevocably changed environmental protection in America. The biggest shock came on June 28, when the court overturned a 40-year-old legal precedent that buttressed federal regulatory action. By dismissing the so-called “Chevron doctrine,” the court handed […]