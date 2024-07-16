“Nearly all” AT&T customers had phone records stolen in new data breach disclosure

If you use AT&T for your mobile phone you have probably been compromised and your data has been hacked. Read this article and follow its recommendations. As I said in my previous comment, as a country we lack the necessary enforcement security for our internet and mobile phones.

In a déjà-vu nightmare, US phone giant AT&T has notified customers that cybercriminals managed to download phone call and text message records of “nearly all of AT&T cellular customers from May 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022 as well as on January 2, 2023”.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), AT&T said:

“On April 19, 2024, AT&T Inc. (“AT&T”) learned that a threat actor claimed to have unlawfully accessed and copied AT&T call logs.”

AT&T says the customer data was illegally downloaded from its workspace on a third-party cloud platform. This might be related to the Snowflake incidents we have seen several of by now.

In the statement, AT&T specifies which data it believes was stolen:

“The call and text records identify the phone numbers with which an AT&T number interacted during this period, including AT&T landline (home phone) customers. It also included counts of those calls or texts and total call durations for specific days or months.”

And which data is unlikely to be included:

“The downloaded data doesn’t include the content of any calls or texts. […]