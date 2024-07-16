J.D. Vance Is an Oil Booster and Doubter of Human-Caused Climate Change

I have been listening to the commentators on Fox Propaganda, and MSNBC talk about why Trump picked J.D. Vance for his vice president. I don’t think any of them get it. Not one has talked about his corruption, which is perfectly in synch with criminal Trump. But of equal importance, like Trump he is an agent for the carbon energy industries, and he explicitly says he does not believe climate change is occurring because of those industries. Just as Trump does not. The only media person I have seen who agrees with my thinking is Lisa Friedman. She gets it. What this means is that should Trump and Vance be elected the United States, in contrast to China, will not properly prepare for climate change.

Stephan:

As a consequence, you can expectt enormous and unnecessary American misery, suffering, and death.