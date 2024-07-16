J.D. Vance Is an Oil Booster and Doubter of Human-Caused Climate Change

I have been listening to the commentators on Fox Propaganda, and MSNBC talk about why Trump picked J.D. Vance for his vice president. I don’t think any of them get it. Not one has talked about his corruption, which is perfectly in synch with criminal Trump. But of equal importance, like Trump he is an agent for the carbon energy industries, and he explicitly says he does not believe climate change is occurring because of those industries. Just as Trump does not. The only media person I have seen who agrees with my thinking is Lisa Friedman. She gets it. What this means is that should Trump and Vance be elected the United States, in contrast to China, will not properly prepare for climate change.
As a consequence, you can expectt enormous and unnecessary American misery, suffering, and death.
Senator J.D. Vance, Republican of Ohio, is a strong supporter of the oil and gas industry, opposes solar power and electric vehicles, and has said climate change is not a threat.
It wasn’t always that way.
Mr. Vance, a fierce critic of Mr. Trump before becoming one of his most loyal MAGA supporters, also appears to have undergone an evolution on the issue of climate change. As recently as 2020, Mr. Vance said in a speech at Ohio State University that “we have a climate problem in our society.” He praised solar energy and he called natural gas an improvement over dirtier forms of energy, but not “the sort of thing that’s gonna take us to a clean energy future.”
Fast forward to 2022. As Mr. Vance sought Mr. Trump’s endorsement for his bid for the Senate, his positions on climate change took a sharp turn.
As an Ohioan, I noticed he had two things going for him: He was younger than the old guys, and his wife didn’t look like she was originally from England. She had a pretty smile.
Beyond that, he is a complete “turncoat” and was obviously relishing the ovations and cheers he was getting at the Convention. I have not read his book, Hillbilly Elegy….but apparently we have similar trauma history. If one has not done their inner work (like in a 12-step group or therapy), it is easy to fast track to public glory and let go of one’s deeper values to bask in the lime light. Sadly, this seems to be the case.
I am inspired and grateful for the magnitude of your online ‘output’. Thank you for all that you do that provides an intelligent online source of national and international new! All best to both you and Roslyn..