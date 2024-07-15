Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, July 15th, 2024

72% of Americans say the U.S. used to be a good example of democracy, but isn’t anymore

Author:     JANELL FETTEROLF and SOFIA HERNANDEZ RAMONES
Source:     Pew Research Center
Publication Date:     JULY 10, 2024
 Link: 72% of Americans say the U.S. used to be a good example of democracy, but isn’t anymore
Stephan:  

Almost three-quarters of Americans, and an average of 40% of the people of the rest of the world recognize that the United States is no longer a good example of democracy. The turning point will come on November 2nd when Americans decide whether they wish to continue as a democracy or the over two century old experiment is over.

Ahead of the November presidential election, just 19% of Americans say democracy in the United States is a good example for other countries to follow, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in April.

The most common view – held by 72% of Americans – is that democracy in the U.S. used to be a good example, but has not been in recent years. Another 8% of Americans say U.S. democracy has never been a good example for other countries to follow.

Americans are much more likely than people in other countries to say U.S. democracy used to be a good example. A median of 40% of adults across 34 other countries surveyed in 2024 take this view.

Americans’ views differ by age, party and voter status

A bar chart showing that views of U.S. democracy differ by age and party.

Relatively few Americans overall see the nation’s democracy as a good example for other countries to follow. But adults ages 50 and older are more likely than those under 50 to hold this view. Younger adults, on the other hand, are more likely than older […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Albus Eddie on Monday, July 15, 2024 at 6:17 am

    The American Public holds an accurate understanding of the political climate in the country. In order to be a Democracy one needs a representative government. That process of selecting representation can occur in multiple ways. It must have both form and substance. We, in the United States, have the form but no substance as third, fourth, and fifth parties are structurally excluded from the process. It’s so bad that a major candidate for President has been requesting Secret Service protection for months and is consistently denied. The reason? Both major parties hold Zero respect for competitors. Both major parties are interested in one party rule.

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *