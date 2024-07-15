72% of Americans say the U.S. used to be a good example of democracy, but isn’t anymore

Ahead of the November presidential election, just 19% of Americans say democracy in the United States is a good example for other countries to follow, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in April.
The most common view – held by 72% of Americans – is that democracy in the U.S. used to be a good example, but has not been in recent years. Another 8% of Americans say U.S. democracy has never been a good example for other countries to follow.
Americans are much more likely than people in other countries to say U.S. democracy used to be a good example. A median of 40% of adults across 34 other countries surveyed in 2024 take this view.
Americans’ views differ by age, party and voter status
Relatively few Americans overall see the nation’s democracy as a good example for other countries to follow. But adults ages 50 and older are more likely than those under 50 to hold this view. Younger adults, on the other hand, are more likely than older […]
The American Public holds an accurate understanding of the political climate in the country. In order to be a Democracy one needs a representative government. That process of selecting representation can occur in multiple ways. It must have both form and substance. We, in the United States, have the form but no substance as third, fourth, and fifth parties are structurally excluded from the process. It’s so bad that a major candidate for President has been requesting Secret Service protection for months and is consistently denied. The reason? Both major parties hold Zero respect for competitors. Both major parties are interested in one party rule.