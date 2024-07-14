These are America’s 10 worst states for quality of life in 2024

I keep telling you that we are culturally two countries. Here is the CNBC assessment and it confirms what I have been saying. These are the worse states for quality of life in the United States. And what do you notice? They are all MAGAt Republican controlled states, and that means, because we are a democracy, that those states are the way they are because the people of those states voted again and again for the MAGAt Republican politicians who make up the government of those states. Although these states have some strengths, overall the voters literally choose and vote for an inferior overall quality of life for themselves and their families. Fundamentally, this is not a political issue, it is a cultural issue.

Worker shortages have eased a bit, but companies still look closely at quality of life when choosing a location that will attract skilled employees.

CNBC’s annual ranking of state business climates considers quality of life among ten categories of competitiveness.

Quality of Life metrics include Crime, Child Care, Health Care, Environmental Quality, and Inclusiveness.

The job market may have cooled a bit, but there are still far more job openings nationwide than there are people available to fill them. That means qualified workers are still a precious commodity.

So, companies seeking to attract great employees like to set up shop in states that offer a great quality of life. While some states are more than happy to oblige, these are not those states. They are America’s worst states to live and work in.

Each year, CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business study considers quality of life among ten categories of competitiveness used to rank the states. Under this year’s methodology, the Quality of Life category counts for 13% of a state’s overall score.

We score each state on multiple livability factors including crime rates, health care, air quality and […]