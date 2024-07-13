Trump’s Plan for NATO Is Emerging.

If Trump were to be elected to President again, not only would he destroy the American economy reversing all the good things Biden has achieved, he will also diminish the influence of the United States in the world. In almost every way imaginable our world would change in a negative way. I just don’t think a large percentage of Americans realize this.

Criminal Trump has consistently expressed pique that NATO allies “rip us off” by not meeting the 2 percent spending target.

Credit: Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty

Donald Trump has threatened to leave NATO so many times — or has appeared to, anyway — that for many of his critics, it’s a question of when, not whether, he’d ditch the 75-year-old alliance if he’s reelected president in November.

In truth, Trump would be unlikely to quit NATO outright, according to interviews with former Trump national security officials and defense experts who are likely to serve in a second Trump term. But even if he doesn’t formally leave the organization, that doesn’t mean NATO would survive a second Trump term intact.

In return for continued U.S. participation, Trump would not only expect that European countries drastically increase their spending on NATO — his main complaint when he was president — but also undertake what one defense expert familiar with the thinking inside Trump’s […]