Hungary’s Viktor Orbán to Visit Trump Following NATO Summit and Putin Meeting

Two christofascist criminals, Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hung out together at Mar-a-Lago, just after Orban met with Putin. Do you think for a moment that Orban didn’t bring a message from Putin to Trump, and that Trump didn’t respond? I am sure Orban will now pass something back to Putin, and no one but the three of them will know what they discussed. These men are brutal authoritarian criminals, and Trump’s welcoming Orban to a private meeting should tell every American where he stands, and which world leaders he identifies with.

Two christofascists criminals, Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Credit: Andrew Harrer/ Bloomberg / Getty

Former President Donald Trump will meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Florida on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter, less than a week after he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

The visit is likely to fan concerns that the Hungarian leader is working as an intermediary between Putin and Trump.

Trump and Putin professed a fondness for one another during the U.S. president’s first term—often garnering bipartisan criticism. More recently, the Republican leader has said he believed he could convince Putin to end his war in Ukraine and release Americans detained in Russia if he were elected to a second term.

Orbán will travel to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort after the conclusion of the NATO summit in Washington. His visit to Moscow became a central point of discussion at the gathering, where other allies pledged additional air defenses for Ukraine in its continuing campaign against the […]