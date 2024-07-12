Extreme Heat Takes a Toll on the Rails

Climate change, and the rise of temperature it is producing is having all kinds or negative effects, but have you ever heard anyone talking about buckling railroad rails? I think this is just one of hundreds of climate change problems few have thought about, predicted, or for which preparations have been made.

Railway tracks. Credit: Oliver Berg / picture alliance / Getty / Grist

One of the sensory experiences of riding a train is the sound of ingenuity. As steel railroad tracks heat up, they grow: 1,800 feet of rail expands by more than an inch for every 10 degrees Fahrenheit of temperature increase. So rails used to be laid down in sections — each between 30 and 60 feet long — with small gaps.

“The very specific railway noise that you hear — chuchat … chuchat … chuchat … chuchat … chuchat — is because there is a gap between the rails, and this gap is meant for such expansion,” said Dev Niyogi, who studies urban climate extremes at the University of Texas at Austin.

But in a severe heat wave, the rail can swell until the underlying ties can no longer contain it. Then the rail gets visibly wavy, morphing into what’s known as a sun kink. That’s a serious hazard for trains, which can derail on misaligned tracks. In extreme cases, tracks […]